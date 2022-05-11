DESPITE a heavy loss last weekend, Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves believes his side is heading in the right direction.
The Crows return home to Leeton Showground on Saturday where they will face another tough test when they go up against MCUE.
"It was a heavy loss on the scoreboard against Turvey, but the guys aren't too far away with how they are playing ... we had opportunities to make it closer, but we just did finish off in some areas," Groves said.
"Being a young group there's still plenty of enthusiasm, so everyone is still keen to get out there and play every weekend.
"We've got to keep building as a team. Every week we get a little bit better, so that's a big positive."
The Goannas are currently sitting fifth on the first grade Riverina League table, with Groves certainly hoping his team can provide a challenge on Saturday afternoon.
With plenty to gain, Groves has called on the Crows to challenge the Goannas, saying a win wasn't out of the equation.
"I think every team this year can beaten and we definitely have to think like that as a team," he said.
"Every side is vulnerable if the other team brings their A-game.
"We'll give it a hell of shot this weekend. We'll be looking to improve our game style and the things we want to work on.
"It's more focusing on us and not the opposition so much."
Groves expected there to be several changes made to the side this week, with several players to come back in to the team.
"Last week we had a few out, there's some out this week too, but we're expecting some to come back in," he said.
