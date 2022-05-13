A JOURNEY of personal discovery is what led Leeton's Lisa Harrison to start her first business.
Imrama Life Activation will mark its one-year anniversary in July and it has been quite the ride since the business was first started. Imrama is a Celtic word that means "journey of the soul".
"I myself have Scottish heritage, so I have always had that real connection to Scottish blood," Mrs Harrison explained.
"My own journey has been one of the soul. I started with a very healthy body, but then I realised my mind wasn't healthy so I started working with my mind.
"However, I still always felt like there was something missing, so then when I started to follow my heart a bit more, I feel like I have fulfilled the whole mind, body soul idea.
"The life activation part is because I have actually embraced the fact that I am going to follow and live from my heart, rather than my head."
Mrs Harrison has worked in the medical field as a sonographer, but felt there was something missing when it came to people's health and finding different ways to live a better life.
As a personal development teacher, Mrs Harrison has completed various training courses and certifications in order to help other people.
"I've always had the inclination to help people ... I just felt the health care sector was losing it's way in being able to help people, I didn't like the 'bandaid approach' that seemed to apply," she said.
"The main thing I do is I let people talk.
"I let them be heard, listened to, understood and accepted. I help them with their emotions and their mindset.
"I can help people with the physical things, in terms of the food they are eating. Today (last week), I have a mother coming in for a reiki session, so essentially I am giving her time to not only to express her emotions, but time to vent and relax.
"Some people may think this isn't for them because they haven't tried it before, but I do believe what I do is something everyone can benefit from.
"I take a holistic approach in what I do. It's for all ages and genders."
Mrs Harrison works from home.
Appointments can be made at www.facebook.com/imramalife where residents can also send her a message for more information.
