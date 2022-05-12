Here's what Leeton residents need to know ahead of voting

THE federal election is just over a week away, but how well do you know the Farrer candidates who have all put their hat in the ring this time around?
Leeton shire residents have eight candidates to choose from for the seat of Farrer.
In ballot order they are:
Eli Davern (The Greens), Sussan Ley (Liberal Party), Amanda Duncan-Strelec (independent), Paul Britton (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party), Ian Christopher Roworth (Liberal Democrats Party), Richard Francis (Pauline Hanson's One Nation), Julie Ramos (United Australia Party) and Darren Cameron (Australian Labor Party).
Sussan Ley is the current sitting member of the electorate and has promised Leeton will receive $3 million in funding for the refurbishment of the Roxy Theatre should she be re-elected.
The lone candidate in the mix who lives in Leeton shire is Mrs Ramos, with several others located in Albury.
Pre-poll voting in the shire opens on Saturday at the Leeton Shire Council chambers.
Pre-polling will be open from 9am to 4pm on May 14, returning on May 16 between the hours of 8.30am to 5.30pm.
On May 20 doors will remain open from 8.30am to 6pm. Another question being asked is how to vote if you come down with COVID and are in isolation?
The Australian Electoral Commission has announced it will rollout a telephone voting system for those affected by isolation.
Voting over the phone will be open for three days - May 19, May 20 and May 21.
Postal voting is also an option for those unable to attend a polling place on May 21, but time is running out for this option, with registrations for a postal vote open until May 18.
Postal voting is also an option for those unable to attend a polling place on May 21, but time is running out for this option, with registrations for a postal vote open until May 18.
