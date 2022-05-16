SEAN Ryan and Angelo Fiumara fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition.
There was nothing between the players with all five games being closely-contested, but Ryan finally triumphed 17-15, 14-17, 15-13, 15-17, 15-13.
In other matches on Monday, David Cross edged out Col Thompson 3-2 and Antoinette Taylor beat Alec Tait in another close five-game match.
Benji Roden is improving quickly and he had a 3-1 victory over Simone Bruno and Callum Ryan defeated Zac Fairweather by the same margin.
Brent Lister was too good for Brianna Gray-Mills and Justin Mortlock remained undefeated in this competition with a win over Lizette Taylor-Gown.
Brodie Lashbrook downed Erin Draper, Simone Bruno defeated Kian Henman and Adele Thompson beat Isabel Thompson.
On Wednesday Trev Whitby won the fifth game 15-13 to clinch a cliff-hanger against Jacob Harrison.
Katie McAliece lost the first two games to Hayden Farrugia and just managed to stay in the contest when she won the third game 17-15 and completed a great comeback by winning the last two games 15-13, 15-12.
Adrian Sheldrick had a 3-1 win against Dawid Croucamp and Brad Woolner downed Maanu Alexander by the same margin.
Charmaine Lee and Evan Hookway both won in four over Ondria Miller and Brendon Looby respectively.
Cooper Boardman continued his good form to defeat Brian O'Leary and Garry Walker was too good for Alayna Croucamp. Kathryn Bechaz was victorious against Matt Piper and Ruby Miller outplayed Naomi Rawle.
On Thursday Dion DeMamiel and Nick Croucamp who are two of the quickest players in the competition fought out a close match with DeMamiel claiming victory by taking the fourth game 15-13.
Bryan Shepley won 3-2 over Declan Ryan, Jackson Goman downed Anthony Iannelli and Tony Naimo controlled the match well to overcome Will Rawle.
Lizette Taylor-Gown won the third game 17-16 to beat Dom Fiumara, John Saddler downed Finley Sales and Ian Draper defeated Miranda Tait.
