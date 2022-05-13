LEETON shire's vibrant multicultural community turned out in force to mark Eid recently.
Eid is one of the most important worldwide Islamic celebrations.
It comes at the end of the month of Ramadan, a time of fasting and self-reflection.
For many years now, Afghan men, many of them now long-term Leeton residents, always host the local lunch in conjunction with the town's Multicultural Support Group.
Roshan Yousufi, who arrived in Australia as a refugee, but is now a citizen, said the group enjoyed catering for Eid by cooking large amounts of charcoal-grilled chicken Afghan-style.
The delicious food was enjoyed by all of the attendees, who also took the chance to catch up with friends and community members.
Malaysian Anita Basil said she always looked forward to Leeton's Eid lunch.
"I'm a Christian, but the celebration is for everyone," she said.
Many people came along and we love sharing our food and culture.- Roshan Yousufi
"It's a great occasion for friends and workmates and their families to catch up."
Leeton's Afghan Eid cooks were forced to take last year off because of COVID restrictions, but they were thrilled to be back again in 2022.
Mr Yousufi said it was good to have the event return, with more than 50 guests turning out for the Eid celebration.
"Many people came along and we love sharing our food and culture," he said.
