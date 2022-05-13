The Irrigator

Eid celebrations have returned to Leeton in 2022

By Kerrie Ross
May 13 2022 - 2:00am
CELEBRATE: Fatana Yousufi, Durre Najaf Ali, Ayesha, Anita Basil, Fahima Yousufi, Shamaeel Saifi and Khatira Saifi at the event recently. Photo: Hadisa Ahmadi

LEETON shire's vibrant multicultural community turned out in force to mark Eid recently.

