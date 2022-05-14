The Irrigator

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
May 14 2022 - 5:00am
Rice plant gets a big boost

Leeton SunRice plant has been promised a major financial boost from the Federal Government to help complete facility upgrades and boost onshore manufacturing.

