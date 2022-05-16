LEETON United's winning streak has been extended, but not everything went to play for the home side on Sunday afternoon.
Leeton took on Wagga United and, while they were able to secure a solid 3-0 win, there still more improvements to be made, according to co-coach Rhys Jones.
While pleased to come away with the three points at the end of the match, Jones said his team didn't have the start they had hoped for on Sunday afternoon.
"The first 15 minutes we were very sloppy and gave the ball away," he said.
"They (Wagga) set up pretty well and they defended in their blocks. They were trying to make it difficult for us and it worked for the first 15 minutes.
"After that though we were just in complete control of the game. We created a fair few chances. On a different day we could have scored another five or six, but you take the three points and the win."
Henri Gardner kicked two of Leeton's goals, while Ethan Burrow had one.
Burrow's efforts in particular impressed Jones on Sunday.
"Ethan was outstanding for us. He ran the game," Jones said.
"Bailey Carlos was excellent as well. When he gets the ball, it's hard to get it off him because he is so quick."
Leeton are yet to lose a game this season, having won three of their four matches, while also recording a draw.
This weekend they are on the road again where they will face South Wagga, who will present a tough challenge.
