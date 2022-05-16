The Irrigator
What's on

The Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton will be held from July 8 to 10

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 16 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREPARE: Suesann Vos, Ken Davenport and Fran Macdonald are working hard ahead of the Australian Art Deco Festival. Photo: Talia Pattison

MORE than 30 events will make up the jam-packed calendar as part of this year's Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.