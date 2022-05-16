MORE than 30 events will make up the jam-packed calendar as part of this year's Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.
To be held over three days on from July 8 to 10, planning for the huge festival is well underway.
Advertisement
The festival hasn't been held since 2019 as a result of the pandemic, but what it does mean is it will be back in a big way in 2022.
Helping to put the event together has been timely grant funding, the first being $10,000 from Cultural Tourism Accelerator - Experience Initiative and the other is Destination NSW Flagship Funding to the tune of $20,000 for marketing and $5000 for assisting in presenting a COVID-safe event.
"The $10,000 is to be used to enhance the visitor experience for the event and to reach audiences in these nearby places," Leeton Shire Council's manager of cultural services Suesann Vos said.
"So we secured an art deco bus for the weekend - the 1947 Ansett Clipper from Katoomba is coming.
"It will be in Chelmsford Place with all the vintage cars, but it will also be an opportunity for people to book that bus as their transport out to boutique, art deco-style whiskey tastings at the malt house.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We've also organised Celi's bus company to have schedules from Griffith, Narrandera and Yanco to Leeton and back to really tap into those visitors too."
The Destination NSW money will be used for a visual marketing campaign, which should start rolling out this week.
"That's the second year we have received this funding, if we are able to get it for a third, we will be able to eligible for the next tier of grants, which would be great," Mrs Vos said.
"Destination NSW recognises what a great event our festival is, so we are really grateful for their support."
While the event hasn't been able to go ahead since 2019 due to pandemic restrictions, that means the 2022 festival has so much planned across the upcoming weekend.
"Last year we tried to pivot when new rules came in just before our festival, but in the end we had to cancel everything," Mrs Vos said.
"The plus side of that was we were basically able to transfer all our planning over for this year, so that was a silver lining. There are more than 30 events across the weekend, it's going to be huge."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.