A TOUGH season appears to be looming for the Phantoms, who remain without a win.
The Leeton side had been due to take on the Tumut Bulls on Saturday afternoon in an away clash.
Advertisement
However, despite the club last week being confident they would have the numbers to put in a solid effort, the Phantoms could now be looking down the barrel of having sanctions imposed by Southern Inland Rugby Union after Leeton forfeited both their men's matches on Saturday.
The Phantoms still traveled to Tumut where a scratch match was played and livestreamed.
Prior to the weekend, the Tumut side had also not recorded a victory this season.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It was a tough day for the Leeton players who did make the trek to Jarrah Oval, where the unofficial score had the Tumut side run in more than 100 points.
The club will no doubt be disappointed following Saturday's happenings, but will need to quickly turn around prepare for the coming weeks.
The Phantoms have several away games coming up, including at Albury this weekend and in Wagga the following Saturday against the Waratahs.
The Dianas had the bye on Saturday, but will return to action this weekend against Albury.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.