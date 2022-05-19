THE Leeton Greens will head into this weekend's top-of-the-table clash with Darlington Point-Coleambally down some of their regular players.
Several players picked up injuries in last weekend's match against the Waratah Tigers.
Some will be assessed at training on Thursday night, but coach Hayden Philp was confident whatever the result, the club had the depth to cover any gaps.
"The boys are pretty excited for the game, but we do have a few injuries," he said.
"We'll probably have four or five out, so there will be a reshuffle. I'm confident we have the depth there, we all train together, so the boys that do come in, we have confidence in them.
"The talent is there. Even if boys are playing in different positions, they'll be giving it a red-hot crack."
Both the Greens and the Roosters head into Sunday's game at Leeton's No. 1 Oval unbeaten this season.
The Roosters are heading into the clash off the back of a 52-12 win over West Wyalong, while the Greens were able to keep their streak alive with a 40-24 victory over Waratahs.
Philp said having the home ground advantage would help on the weekend.
"Playing at home is always good, no travel and the build up is good," he said.
"We know the Point will be tough and they will be out to prove a bit.
"We just need to make sure we show up and play our best."
DPC coach Ben Jeffery feels this weekend will be the biggest test so far this season for both teams.
"Possession will be key," he said.
"The team that is able to complete the best and convert from their sets is going to be hard to compete against at this time in the season."
His thoughts were echoed by Philp, who said the team who could control the ball and play their style of football would come out on top.
"Ball control is a big one ... our defence also probably hasn't been up to scratch, so that will be an area we try to improve on this week," he said.
"As long as the guys go out and give it 100 per cent I'll be happy.
"With the few injuries, it will be different structure, but it's going to be a good game."
