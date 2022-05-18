LEETON-WHITTON are readying themselves for another fixture with a Riverina League powerhouse this weekend.
The winless Crows are off to Ganmain on Saturday where they will face the undefeated Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong Lions.
Leeton-Whitton are coming off the back of another loss, this time at the hands of fifth-placed MCUE.
However, if they thought that was a hard match, this weekend's game will be a shift into another gear.
The Lions are on top of the Riverina League table and are the current premiership favourites.
While there is still a long road and season ahead, the Lions will provide a mighty test for the young Crows.
Leeton-Whitton have blooded several youngsters in 2022, with coach Tom Groves hoping their experience at the first grade level will hold not just them as individuals, but the team as a whole, in good stead for the years ahead.
It may be hard to picture the Crows coming away with a win on Saturday afternoon, but Groves will be pushing his team to have their mindset right and to go out and throw everything at the Lions while showing a level of improvement at the same time.
The GGGM game is the first of two weeks in a row of away matches for Leeton-Whitton.
