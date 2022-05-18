WHILE important discussions are being had regarding Leeton's hospital and health services, important steps forward need to be taken, according to a lead advocacy group in the shire.
The Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee (LHSCC) was represented at a recent health forum in Griffith that was organised by Member for Murray Helen Dalton and included representatives from varying political parties, health services and the state government.
Leeton mayor Tony Reneker, general manager Jackie Kruger and councillors Michael Kidd and Tony Ciccia also attended.
The forum focused on the recent Inquiry into Health Outcomes and Access to Health and Hospital Services in Rural, Regional and Remote NSW, released in early May.
Leeton Shire Council and LHSCC have confirmed the findings of the inquiry resonate well with the community's concerns and cover all of the issues and ideas raised in council's submission in 2021.
The 293-page inquiry report makes 44 recommendations from improved funding models for services and patients to better patient transport, more culturally-appropriate services, better integrated planning of local primary health, hospital and ambulance services and increased doctor numbers were made.
Speaking at Friday's forum, LHSCC chairman Maryann Iannelli highlighted the collaborative approach the Leeton community and council are taking for better health services.
Mrs Iannelli asked NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard "will the new Regional Health Division for NSW Health work with local communities to deal with system issues in delivering health services and be proactive about tailoring solutions?"
This question was heartily responded to by all panellists, with Mr Hazzard responding in short that the answer was yes.
"Leeton looks forward to the Minister and NSW government fully understanding and addressing those systems issues, along with our local community and local service providers," Mrs Iannelli said.
Reflecting on if and how quickly the NSW government will respond to the inquiry, councillor Reneker said action needed to happen immediately.
"The situation we face today is the result of decades of historic failure by various NSW and Australian governments to properly structure and resource rural health, hospital and ambulance services," he said.
"We can't wait any longer - we need action now. Importantly, that action needs to suit the needs of our community. I am pleased to see the inquiry has identified that rural and remote health systems are fundamentally different to urban and city health systems and will not be solved by a one size fits all approach."
Mrs Iannelli also shared the view that Leeton's health services needed to be tailored and was quick to point out money wasn't always the solution to governance issues.
"At the forum in Griffith I was struck by how the NSW Minister for Health constantly referenced financial investment in bricks and mortar as proof of the government's commitment to solving health issues in rural NSW," she said.
We can't wait any longer - we need action now. Importantly, that action needs to suit the needs of our community.- Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker
"Our issues in Leeton are largely about ineffective systems, fragmented funding and workforce shortages. Addressing these needs to be prioritised. What we need is better alignment of services, greater service accountability and a stronger community-led approach to services, in keeping with the place-based approach that has been recommended in the report.
"It is important that the Minister for Health understands this more clearly and works with the findings instead of defending the status quo."
Council's portfolio lead on health, Cr Ciccia, was pleased that council's suggestion for placed-based service planning was picked up in the inquiry report.
"Leeton is grateful to be working closely with senior officials from the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network and NSW Ambulance Service, who are all showing a keen willingness to explore innovative ways to help close our service gaps and better align services with our community needs," he said.
"We are just starting the journey, but we are off to a positive start. It is important that all health agencies offering services in Leeton get on board early so that we can make a difference as quickly as possible."
As co-chairs of Leeton's Integrated Health Services Strategy project, Cr Reneker and Mrs Iannelli said they would be putting forward Leeton as a Rural Area Community Controlled Health Organisation Pilot, in accordance with recommendation 10 of the inquiry.
