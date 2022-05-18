The Irrigator

Leeton responds to health inquiry and forum in Griffith

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 18 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DISCUSS: Councillors Michael Kidd and Tony Ciccia with Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee's Maryann Iannelli and Paul Maytom, as well as Shadown Health Minister Ryan Park. Photo: Supplied

WHILE important discussions are being had regarding Leeton's hospital and health services, important steps forward need to be taken, according to a lead advocacy group in the shire.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.