The Irrigator
Federal Election

Calls made for Labor to match funding announcements made by the Liberal Party for Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 19 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAMPAIGN: Farrer Labor candidate Darren Cameron (left) with deputy mayor Michael Kidd, general manager Jackie Kruger and mayor Tony Reneker.

WITH election promises being thrown Leeton's way during the campaigning ahead of Saturday's vote, what will it mean if the Morrison government isn't re-elected?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.