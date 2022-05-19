WITH election promises being thrown Leeton's way during the campaigning ahead of Saturday's vote, what will it mean if the Morrison government isn't re-elected?
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley has made the election commitment of her government allocating $3 million to the Roxy Theatre redevelopment project, as well as $5 million for SunRice to complete planned upgrades of the Leeton plant's specialty rice foods facility.
However, these spends are contingent on the Morrison government being re-elected.
With this in mind, Leeton Shire Council has met with the Australian Labor Party Farrer candidate Darren Cameron to discuss various issues and what his party could promise Leeton.
"Council also used the opportunity to discuss the Roxy Theatre's funding needs," general manager Jackie Kruger said.
"While Mr Cameron couldn't immediately match the Coalition's $3 million election commitment, he did undertake to personally and actively advocate for the project in the event the ALP wins Saturday's election."
It is believed council did not discuss the SunRice funding, but will be sending the ALP a letter calling for them to match the funding in that area as well should they be elected.
Mrs Kruger said she had spoken with SunRice and both entities will be writing to Mr Cameron to advocate for that commitment to be made. Also meeting with Mr Cameron in Leeton this week with Mrs Kruger was deputy mayor Michael Kidd and mayor Tony Reneker.
The trio said the visit gave the council an opportunity to raise several priorities for consideration by any future government.
These included:
"We appreciate Mr Cameron took the time to visit Leeton and meet with council in person," mayor Reneker said.
"We met with Sussan Ley two weeks ago and drew to her attention the same issues and opportunities.
"It's good the candidates of both major parties have signalled they will help Leeton progress if their party is in government."
