ELIJAH Ingram knows a thing or two about what it is like to grow up in Leeton.
Mr Ingram is a familiar face to many in the shire having grown up in Leeton before heading off to travel, study and even participate in the Rotary exchange program.
Now, he is back in town and spending some of his time working in a new role to engage young people in the shire in volunteering at the Leeton Museum and Gallery, organising and hosting events for youth, assisting with their skills development through various projects, mentoring and more.
Mr Ingram's role is part of the Lands Office Cafe, which is a social enterprise project that has been running within the museum for some time.
Leeton Shire Council recently received a $15,000 grant to run a seven-month project, with Mr Ingram at the head of this.
Officially, the role is known as the peace project co-ordinator.
"The role is really centred around youth engagement, getting them involved with the museum, our cafe here and getting them involved in the community," Mr Ingram said.
"We're really lucky that the grant money we received is pretty open in what we can do.
"We can work out from our youth what they want and then deliver on it. We're looking at it like a pilot program."
Mr Ingram has been making connections with schools and groups to let them know about his role and how they can be involved.
However, when he refers to young people, it's not just those of school age, but anyone aged 30 and under. Ideas so far include a mini film festival, gigs, Mario Kart tournaments on the big screen in the Little Roxy, slam poetry, anything that young people want to do.
The idea will be they can run the event with the guidance of Mr Ingram, learn from that and go on to use those skills.
"This is a space for young people, not just a museum, the scope is pretty endless of what we can do," Mr Ingram said.
"I'm loving the role so far.
"I can't wait to see ideas come to life and give young people in the shire not just something to do and a place to be, but the skills it takes to bring these projects to life."
For more information contact Mr Ingram at the museum or visit the Facebook page here.
