LEETON police have seized firearms and an amount of drugs following a lengthy investigation in the shire.
About 10am on Thursday, May 12, Leeton police served a firearm prohibition order to the resident of a Merungle Hill Road property.
A following search of that home resulted in officers allegedly finding three unregistered firearms, a quantity of drugs and what police said was a stolen dirt bike.
A 27-year-old man was arrested and taken to Leeton police station where he was charged with 11 offences.
These included possess shortened firearm, possess unregistered firearm x2, possess prohibited weapon x2, not keep firearm safe, possess ammunition, possess explosives and possess prohibited drug.
The man appeared in Griffith Local Court last week.
Leeton police Inspector Justin Cornes said many man hours had been put into the investigation and the resulting arrest, thanking his team for their hard work in getting the firearms "off the street".
