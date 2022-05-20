LEETON'S two premium wineries have reported this year's vintage to be not without challenges, but said there were many positives to come from the season.
Both Toorak Winery and Lillypilly Wines said yields had been down this year, but the quality of grapes wasn't impacted.
Differing weather conditions again played a part, according to Toorak Winery's chief winemaker Robert Bruno.
"It was a combination of a cool spring and wet season, which caused a bit of downy mildew," he said.
For the grapes we did get, we were very happy with the quality.- Robert Bruno
"Those things combined reduced the yields.
"Across the region though, we are about average. It was a matter of timing.
"For the grapes we did get, we were very happy with the quality.
"The wines are looking really good. We're now just getting it all ready for bottling."
It was a similar story for Robert Fiumara at Lillypilly Wines.
"It was a challenging year because of the humidity, but we have some interesting wines," he said.
"The quantity was down a bit, probably below average quantity yield.
"We were able to able to overcome the challenges the weather presented, so I think 2022 will be a really good year in terms of the wines.
"There's always a lot of factors to consider when it comes to winemaking, every year is different."
