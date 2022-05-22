Member for Farrer Sussan Ley at Albury's Albion Hotel on Saturday night expressed thanks to her supporters for her win.
Meanwhile at the Thurgoona Country Club Resort, her Labor challenger Darren Cameron said he and his team were ecstatic at the downfall of the Morrison government but said it would be a challenge to work with independents.
Ms Ley did not give a firm comment as to whether she was "in for the long haul".
"People have seen the Liberal brand and I'm very proud to be part of the Liberal government," Ms Ley said. "But it looks like a strange phenomenon has taken over the country.
"I will always be happy to have served under Scott Morrison, he's an extraordinary individual.
"So whatever the future brings, we will embrace it and work incredibly hard.
"I always focused on my seat and my people and that incredible pride that I have in the work that we as a team do, and we celebrate that tonight."
Mr Cameron said he and his team were "ecstatic" but voiced concern over an Albanese government having to work with independents.
"Our members are very happy," he said. "We're happy to see a Labor government and we are ecstatic.
