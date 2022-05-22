The Irrigator

Leeton Greens fall to DPC Roosters in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 23 2022 - 12:09am, first published May 22 2022 - 11:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH DAY OUT: Leeton's Brandon Catlin tries for offload the ball during his side's opening loss of the season against DPC Roosters. PHOTO: Liam Warren

Injuries have taken their toll on the Leeton Greens after they fell to their first defeat of the season in the top of the table clash with DPC Roosters on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.