LEETON Auskickers had a taste of the big time when they ran out on the field at Canberra's Manuka Oval recently.
A contingent of 20 players and their families traveled to Canberra for the round eight clash between the Geelong Cats and the GWS Giants where they were given the opportunity to play their own half-time game on the field.
It was an opportunity that hasn't been afforded in recent years due to the pandemic, with Leeton Auskick co-ordinator Dave Harrison pleased the initiative was able to go ahead in 2022.
"The kids were all very excited and they had a great time ... some of them had no idea what to expect because it was their first AFL game," he said.
"They had a ball."
Auskick is held in Leeton every Friday night at the showground and it's not too late to take part in 2022.
Parents can register their child online at the player HQ website or attend a Friday session for more information.
"Our numbers are really good, hopefully we can keep building and the kids stay interested and work their way through the junior Crows system," Harrison said.
"It's definitely not too late for anyone to come down for a kick from 5pm to 6pm.
"We try to have a few games and work on skills as well."
There are also opportunities throughout the season for Auskick players in Leeton to play matches against those from nearby towns such as Narrandera.
"It's all about getting the kids interested in footy, but just having them be active too," Harrison said.
Vouchers to the tune of $20 have also been organised for each Leeton player to spend at Sportspower in town thanks to their participation in Auskick.
"It's a way to give back, but also to spend money at a local business," Harrison said.
