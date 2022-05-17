LEETON-WHITTON fought hard against the competition's yardstick on the weekend, but was unable to keep their winning run going.
The A grade Crows went down to MCUE 64-40 on Saturday at Leeton Showground, with the undefeated Goannas showing why they are the side to beat in 2022.
While the Crows went down, the match provided many insights for the team on where they can improve, but also if they put in a well-rounded performance across four full quarters they can match it with the best.
Coach Katie Graham said a lapse in the second quarter was where the Crows let the Goannas in.
"We started really strong, I was really happy with that," she said.
"Towards the end of the first quarter Mango got a bit of a run on, we dropped our heads a bit and it flowed on into the second quarter.
"We had a poor second quarter. We picked it up again in the second half, so it was much more even after that.
"The scoreline was reflective of the second quarter, so I think if we can fix some things and just play the full four quarters, we should be right."
Madeline Irvin and Brooke Eglinton were among the best for the Crows on Saturday.
Irvin will miss this weekend's clash with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong with representative basketball commitments, but Maddy Kennedy will come back into the team.
The third-placed Lions will provide another challenge for the Crows, but Graham was confident her team would be able to secure the points.
"I'm really happy with how we are going as a team at the moment," she said.
"Hopefully we can win against Ganmain this weekend and start to get more consistent wins on the board.
"We're starting to work well together as a team, so everyone is pumped for this weekend."
