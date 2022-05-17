The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton's A grade netball side goes down to first-placed MCUE

By Talia Pattison
May 17 2022 - 3:00am
EFFORT: Madeline Irvin was among A grade's best on the weekend. Photo: Liam Warren

LEETON-WHITTON fought hard against the competition's yardstick on the weekend, but was unable to keep their winning run going.

