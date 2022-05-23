The tough season for Yanco-Wamoon has continued after they made the trip to Ron Crowe Oval for a clash with West Wyalong.
The Mallee Men had also been enduring a slow start to the season, so the Hawks would have been hoping to match it with a side in a similar position.
Those hopes were all but dashed in the first half as the home side was able to race out to a convincing lead.
The Hawks were able to hit late in the first half, but the Mallee Men had already built a surmountable lead and looked like the game could be heading for an early finish once again under the mercy rule.
Yanco-Wamoon were able to pull back two tries late to avoid the game being called off early, with Talalelei one of two try scorers in the second half to see the game finish with West Wyalong taking a commanding 64-18 victory.
Myles Harland crossed for three tries, while Jasper Loudon and Logan Collins were all dangerous for the Mallee Men to help them pick up their second win of the season as they stay in a close fight for a top-five position.
The result comes off the back off a heavy defeat to the Black and Whites before the bye, where the mercy rule was invoked, and the Hawks are still hunting for their first win of the season after six rounds.
Next weekend will see the Hawks return home for a clash with the Yenda Blueheelers.
The Blueheelers had endured a tough start to the season but have picked up two wins on the trot against Hay, and TLU Sharks, so will come into the game with plenty of confidence.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
