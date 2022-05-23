MARK Lemon and Rattles Retallick were crowned the Leeton Soldiers Club pairs champions after a masterful exhibition of lawn bowls on Saturday.
After losing the first two ends Lemon and Retallick went on a scoring spree to run out comfortable 35-17 winners over opponents Bruce Dale and Larry Harrison.
It was a dominant display by Lemon and Retallick who found the fine weather and fast greens to their liking.
In Saturday's social bowls, Mark Morgan had a two-shot victory over Ken Hillier, with Dennis Dean having the same result over John Leech.
Wrong biases on the day belonged to John Breed and David Noad.
An encouraging 30 bowlers participated in last week's Thursday club social bowls.
The fine weather and quick greens were a welcome sight for former club singles champion Bob Day as he skipped his side to a hard fought 22-19 victory over long time opponent John Leech.
On rink two the John Breed-led side of Gary Munro and Phil Morris had a comfortable 27-17 win over the very experienced Greg Caffrey outfit.
Rink five had the Bruce Dale-led team far too good for Bill Creber's side winning with a score line of 26-14.
Other winners on the day were Len Clare by six over Mick McAliece and Rattles Retallick defeating Greg Bowyer by seven.
The day's resting touchers belonged to Bruce Dale, Rob O'Callaghan, Rattles Retallick, John Leech and Alan Breed, who also contributed to the club's coffers with the only wrong bias of the day.
