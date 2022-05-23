The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club crowns 2022 pairs champions

By Wrong Bias
May 23 2022 - 3:00am
JOB DONE: 2022 Leeton Soldiers Bowls Club pairs champions Rattles Retallick and Mark Lemon. Photo: Supplied

MARK Lemon and Rattles Retallick were crowned the Leeton Soldiers Club pairs champions after a masterful exhibition of lawn bowls on Saturday.

