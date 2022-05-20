LILLYPILLY Estate Wines has won many awards and trophies over the years, but its latest accolade was one that stood out for chief winemaker Robert Fiumara.
The winery picked up a gold medal for its 2019 Petit Verdot at the Sydney Royal Wine Show, held late last year, but it also won the best value red trophy.
While the gold medal is always something to be excited about, the trophy honour had Lillypilly come out on top against hundreds of others from across Australia to be named the best.
"It was really great to win the trophy from wines that came from across Australia," Mr Fiumara said.
"All of the grapes were grown here at Lillypilly and it was exciting to get the recognition for this red wine.
"We've had plenty of award wins for our sweet wines over the years, so it's great for this particular one to be recognised.
"The Petit Verdot has had a couple of other wins before in different years, but nothing this big."
Following the win, Mr Fiumara traveled to Sydney for the recent Royal Easter Show at Homebush where he was part of a day of providing tastings of his wine.
As part of this, the Petit Verdot was paired with local Murray Cod as renowned chef Lyndey Milan ran sessions displaying this wine and food combination.
"It was a very busy, but very successful day," Mr Fiumara said.
"It was another way to get our name out there and showcase this wine.
"We had a great time meeting people and we had people place orders, which was great."
It's been a busy time for the boutique winery having now completed this year's vintage.
With travel starting to pick back up, Lillypilly's wines are again featuring on overseas Qantas flights and recently the Melbourne first class lounge has put in an order too.
"We're just really proud of what we have been able to achieve and are still achieving," Mr Fiumara said.
"You don't do any of this for the recognition or awards, but it's been nice, especially with the Sydney Royal Wine Show award, to show we can match it with the best. It means a lot."
