LIKE many of us I haven't always thought of our little town as a tourist destination.
However, having just returned from the Local Government NSW Visitor Economy Conference and hearing about the resurgence in domestic travel, it has made me really think about what our town has to offer.
When asked what our town has to offer by another attendee about what she could find in Leeton, I found myself rattling off a long list of things to do and see.
Chatting to business owners off the back of the Leeton SunRice Festival they reported their best trading weekend of the year.
While there were many locals who stuck around to enjoy the weekend, there was also many visitors from neighbouring towns and further afield who came to enjoy the festivities and spend money in our shire.
Events like this festival only add to the overall visitor experience and at the same time provide economic benefit to our businesses.
A massive thank you to all involved in this festival for co-ordinating such a wonderful event.
This week Leeton Business Chamber will be on the ground supporting the Australian Art Deco Festival Leeton by delivering posters and programs to businesses.
Make sure you check out the program, there is something for everyone.
The chamber will also be encouraging business owners to decorate their window in the art deco style and will be awarding $500 worth of prizes to the best windows.
Whether travellers come to check out one of our many wonderful events or visit Leeton to check out our beautiful art deco facades, there is no denying Leeton has so much to offer.
