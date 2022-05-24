THE Dianas were unable to get on the board in their 22-0 loss to Albury last weekend, but improvements in their game were shown, according to coach Stuart Stout.
The women's side traveled to Albury on Saturday for the encounter after having the week off with the bye.
Fourteen players made the trek, which was a pleasing sign for Stout.
"Scoring is obviously still an issue for us, bit I thought we did play well in the forwards," he said.
"We controlled the ball there. We had the added bonus of Lina Smith in the centres. She made a big difference."
This weekend the Dianas are on the road again before two weeks off with further bye rounds.
They will come up against another tough opponent in the Wagga Waratahs, who are fourth on the women's ladder.
"It's going to be a tough one, Waratahs are a good side with a fair bit of talent," Stout said.
"It will be another tough road trip for the girls, but hopefully we can put in a good performance and get the rest after that."
