LEETON United scrambled for a 3-all draw with South Wagga on Sunday afternoon.
A chance right before the siren could have seen Leeton take the win, but it wasn't to be on the day, instead sharing the points with their opposition.
United were relatively slow out of the gates as they adjusted to the match and their opposition, according to co-coach Ross Morgan.
"Credit to South Wagga for the way they executed their game plan," he said.
"They really slowed the pace of the game down and made it much more physical.
"It took our guys a bit of time to adjust, but once we did, every time they (South Wagga) took the lead, we clawed our way back into the game."
South Wagga have been one of the big improvers of the 2022 season so far after having struggled for some time.
While Leeton United would have liked to come away with all of the points on the day, the draw hasn't affected their position on the ladder.
The Leeton side is currently second on the Pascoe Cup ladder behind traditional rivals in Hanwood.
The goal scoring was shared around on Sunday afternoon, with Anthony Trifogli, Bailey Carlos and Kepmas Varaha all getting one on the board.
"Anthony Trifogli really stepped up, he got a goal in the first half and played well all game ... he had a chance just before full-time for us to get the win, but was unlucky not to score," Morgan said.
"Bailey was dangerous as he always is going forward and Kepmas scored the equaliser for us with five minutes to go in the game."
With another big match looming this weekend against Henwood Park at MIA Sportsground, Morgan and fellow co-coach Rhys Jones will be working on areas of United's game that need improvement.
"We just need to cut out some of our mistakes ... our mistakes were what cost us on Sunday," Morgan said.
"They (South Wagga) scored from mistakes we made.
"We're creating enough chances, we just need to finish them off a bit better."
Leeton United are still yet to lose a game this season having recorded three wins and two draws.
Hanwood, the top team in the Pascoe Cup division and current yardstick of the competition, have continued on with their unblemished season with five victories.
Blake Trophy
Leeton United 12 d South Wagga 1
Leonard Cup
Leeton 5 South Wagga 2
Gardiner Shield
South Wagga 4 d Leeton United 3
