The Irrigator

Leeton United record 3-all draw with South Wagga

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 23 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOK AHEAD: Leeton United's Jake Shelton in action during a match last season. United will return home this weekend. Photo: Talia Pattison

LEETON United scrambled for a 3-all draw with South Wagga on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.