LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade netball side are more hungry than ever for victory after going down by just a solitary goal to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on the weekend.
The Crows lost the nail-biting encounter 51-50, leaving players feeling the pain of such a narrow defeat.
"It was really disappointing, it's always really hard to go down by just one goal," coach Katie Graham said.
"We didn't start very well. They (GGGM) got a bit of a run on in the first half of the first quarter.
"They were up by about seven goals at one stage and then towards the end of the first quarter we started to come back. After that it was really even.
"It was either even or we were up by one or two. In the last quarter they (GGGM) managed to get up by one and, in the last couple of seconds, we had the ball but couldn't get it down our end fast enough for the draw.
"GGGM have always been in the mix. They beat us both times last year. This year though they have a strong team. They are definitely a top-five team, but it does show we can match it and we're up there too."
Grace Korovata was named Leeton-Whitton's best player on the day as the side now regroups for another road trip, this time to Coolamon on Saturday.
The Hoppers and Crows have the same win-loss ratio for the season so far, with Graham hoping her team can get the jump on Coolamon early on.
"I'm not too sure what to expect from Coolamon, I think the comp is going to be pretty even this year, apart from Mango being that real stand out," Graham said.
"Their team seems to be quite different from last year. To be honest we're going into the game not knowing what to expect from them.
"We'll go in focusing on our game and trying to fix up a few things from the loss to Ganmain and just keep building."
