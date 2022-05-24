The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton's A grade side lost by one goal to GGGM as they now eye win over Coolamon

By Talia Pattison
May 24 2022 - 4:00am
GAME ON: Leeton-Whitton A grade coach Katie Graham prepares to offload a pass during a recent home game. Photo: Liam Warren

LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade netball side are more hungry than ever for victory after going down by just a solitary goal to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on the weekend.

