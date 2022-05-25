The Irrigator

2022 Leeton Scottish Debutante Ball had six young women and their partners participate

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 25 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAZZLING: This year's Leeton Scottish Debutante Ball participants had a great time at the event. Photo: SASS Photography

WITH every debutante ball in Leeton comes another crop of young women and their partners who astound with their transformations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.