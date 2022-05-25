WITH every debutante ball in Leeton comes another crop of young women and their partners who astound with their transformations.
From turning up in their activewear and casual gear to rehearsals to donning beautiful gowns and kilts for the annual Scottish Debutante Ball, the participants always dazzle when the big night finally arrives.
This year was no different at the Friday, May 20 ball, which had six debutantes and their partners take part.
Close to 180 people attended the event, with organiser Anne Lepper pleased to see the event go without a hitch once again.
"It was fantastic, it was a really lovely night, everyone had a great time," she said.
"They all come up to you during the night and say 'thank you so much, we've had the best time' and as a committee we always think to ourselves 'what a beautiful bunch of young people'.
"It definitely makes it all worthwhile. We love putting the event on every year."
The entertainment for the evening was provided by Remedy, with young highland dancers from the shire also performing on the night.
All of the traditions of the ball were also attended to, including strip the willow, enjoying some haggis and more.
"My favourite part of the night is always the presentation of the debs and their partners," Mrs Lepper said.
"They come along to the rehearsals beforehand in their trackies and comfy clothes and then they turn up on the night with these beautiful dresses and all excited to take part.
"It's all part of the fun."
Over the years while styles and fashions may change, Mrs Lepper said the debutante gowns were always elegant and appropriate for the evening.
"Of course the special part of our ball is the partners in their kilts, it always adds something special to the night," she said.
Mrs Lepper thanked her committee and those who assisted in organising the night, saying the event would be back on again in 2023.
The next debutante ball on the calendar for Leeton is the St Joseph's Catholic event, which is set down for next month.
