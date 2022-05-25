Hawks a chance against Yenda

YANCO-WAMOON will return home for what is just their second home game of the 2022 season this Sunday.
The Hawks were last at home on May 1 when they suffered a narrow two-point defeat at the hands of the Hay Magpies.
This weekend they will be up against the Yenda Blueheelers in a match that could provide them with their first victory of the season.
Yanco-Wamoon are currently languishing at the bottom of the Group 20 first grade ladder, but the Blueheelers are only a match ahead of them in seventh.
It was only last weekend that Yenda picked up their first win of the year against Tullibigeal Lakes United, the team that sits between them and the Hawks on the ladder.
Yanco-Wamoon on the other hand come into the game off the back of a 64-18 loss to West Wyalong on the road.
However, with the home ground advantage on their side, the Hawks will be out to prove a point against the Blueheelers as they seek to get the proverbial monkey off their backs and secure their first victory points of 2022.
Coach Kane Hammond will no doubt be pushing this point with his players at training on Friday evening ahead of the clash on Sunday afternoon at Yanco Sportsground.
Kick off is at 2.35pm.
