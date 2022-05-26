WHEN you have to replace your spectacles what do you do with the old pair?
To save them from ending up in the landfill, the Lions Club of Leeton are willing to take them off your hands and put them to good use.
Lions Recycle for Sight Program has been going for over 26 years and during that time has delivered over seven million pairs of refurbished quality spectacles to men, women and children in need in Africa, Europe, Middle East, Indian Sub-continent, East Asia, China, the countries of the Pacific Rim and Southern Asia and Oceania.
The program distributes regraded spectacles to many parts of the world to Lions Clubs, Rotary Clubs and other humanitarian organisations for distribution to poor people in need at no expense or obligation on the recipient.
In the past 10 years members of our Marine Branch have been able to use their oceangoing yachts to reach and test villagers, in the remotest areas for eyesight and deliver spectacles to them.
In the year 2000 the program received their first lensometer and today they now have 13 lensometers and two ultrasound cleaning machines capable of cleaning 50 pairs of spectacles at a time.
Leeton Lions have been collecting spectacles for a numbers of years, but our records only go back to 2013.
Since this time Leeton Lions have sent away 3218 spectacles.
If you have spectacles you would like to donate our collection boxes can be found at Blue Frog Optical, Leeton Steel, Leeton Library and Amcal Pharmacy.
Donations can be given to any member of Leeton Lions who will see that the items will get to the right source so they then can become part of the program.
