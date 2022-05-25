Banned man allegedly caught drink driving for second time in four days

MERE days after allegedly detected drink driving despite already being disqualified, a Leeton man has again allegedly been found drunk behind the wheel.
On Saturday, May 21 he was allegedly detected by Leeton police to be drink driving in Yanco Avenue, returning a positive reading of 0.127.
He was arrested and charged for that matter and warned to stay off the roads.
However, on Wednesday, May 25 at 11.45am police again pulled the man over, this time on Melaleuca Avenue and conducted a roadside breath test.
A positive reading was returned and he was again arrested and taken to Leeton police station where he returned a positive, high-range result of 0.156.
The man was charged with high-range drink driving and his bail was refused to appear in Griffith Local Court.
