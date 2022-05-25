The Irrigator
Leeton police found the man driving once again despite already being banned until 2061

By Talia Pattison
Updated May 25 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
Banned man allegedly caught drink driving for second time in four days

MERE days after allegedly detected drink driving despite already being disqualified, a Leeton man has again allegedly been found drunk behind the wheel.

