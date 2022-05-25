LEETON-WHITTON coach Tim Groves believes his side should be able to rattle the Coolamon Hoppers this weekend when they head to Kindra Park.
Groves said the Crows were heading into the game after he said was one of their best performances of the year so far last weekend against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
"I thought it was one of our better games against Ganmain, the scoreline probably didn't reflect that, but it was definitely one of our best performances," the coach said.
"We were more consistent with our effort throughout that game.
"Hopefully we can carry that over into this weekend against Coolamon."
The Hoppers are one of the top sides so far this season in the Riverina Football League, currently sitting third on the ladder behind Collingullie-Glenfield Park in second and GGGM in first.
After facing Coolamon this weekend the Crows will return home to Leeton Showground the weekend after to play Collingullie, meaning they will have faced all three top sides one after the other.
Speaking on Wednesday, Groves was unsure of the exact make up of the senior side for this weekend's clash, but was hopeful the Crows could push the Hoppers.
"Coolamon are a good outfit, but if we can take how we played against Ganmain on the weekend into that game and keep building, it will hold us in good stead," he said.
"We're starting to get into the nitty gritty of the competition, so I have no doubt Coolamon will be hard to beat over there, but it will be a good challenge for us.
"We'll be making a few changes to the side this weekend.
"There will be a few ins and outs. We'll cement all of that at training on Thursday, but we're expecting to have a couple of guys come back into the team."
With a chance of rain forecast at Coolamon on Friday, conditions may be wet underfoot for Saturday's fixture.
Groves said that may come into play for Leeton-Whitton's game plan, but he would assess the situation as the first bounce approached.
