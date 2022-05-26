Woman, 23, facing firearms, drugs charges in Leeton

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman is facing drugs and firearms charges after being arrested in Leeton.
The woman was charged on Wednesday, May 25 following an investigation into drug supply in the Leeton shire area.
After acting on information, officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District attended a home in Leeton on Wednesday around 1.40pm to serve a firearms and weapons prohibition order and executed a search warrant.
Police allegedly seized methylamphetamine, cocaine, steroids, ice pipes and cash.
These items will now undergo forensic examination.
The woman was arrested and taken to Leeton police station where she was charged with supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug and deal with proceeds of crime.
She was granted conditional bail to appear at Leeton Local Court on July 21.
Police said their investigations in the matter were continuing.
