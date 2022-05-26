Woman, 23, facing firearms, drugs charges in Leeton

The Irrigator

Woman, 23, arrested in Leeton after firearms, drugs found during search

By The Irrigator
Updated May 26 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:00am
A 23-YEAR-OLD woman is facing drugs and firearms charges after being arrested in Leeton.

