The Irrigator

Labor's Farrer candidate Darren Cameron promises to push for Roxy Theatre funding

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 26 2022 - 2:00am
IN MOTION: Farrer Labor candidate Darren Cameron says he will look into the funding options.

NOW there has been a changing of the guard when it comes to the federal government, what does this mean for the promised millions for Leeton's Roxy Theatre redevelopment?

