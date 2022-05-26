NOW there has been a changing of the guard when it comes to the federal government, what does this mean for the promised millions for Leeton's Roxy Theatre redevelopment?
As part of her campaign, Member for Farrer Sussan Ley promised the project would receive a further $3 million in federal funding, but only if the Morrison government was re-elected.
On Saturday night, Ms Ley was re-elected to her seat of Farrer, which covers Leeton shire, but her party was dumped from the federal leadership.
Labor is now in power at a federal level, meaning it is currently uncertain as to whether the Roxy Theatre project will now see this money come through.
Darren Cameron, who was the Labor candidate for Farrer, said he would be actively following this matter up.
Ms Ley on the other hand has effectively said her hands are tied on the matter now that her party is no longer the sitting government.
"As we know, the Labor government has been successful in being elected," Mr Cameron told The Irrigator on Wednesday.
"As we promised, all of our (Labor's) commitments that we gave during the election will be honoured, regardless of the fact that we didn't win Farrer.
"These include the community battery facility at Leeton, which we are very excited about.
"In terms of the Roxy Theatre, that wasn't a commitment we gave. However, it was raised with me in the last few days of the campaign when I met with Leeton Shire Council.
"What I can say is it is a very worthy project and I will be pursuing every avenue to see if the funding can be made available for that project."
The entire re-development project for the Roxy is estimated at $10 million to complete both stage one and two. Last year, the federal government provided $1 million from the Murray-Darling Basin economic development program to the project.
The $3 million election commitment from the Morrison government would have been used for the second stage of the project, which includes using the neighbouring shops to create a hospitality space, additional amenities and a second 70-seat theatre to complement the existing theatre.
