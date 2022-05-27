COLLABORATING is a key theme in the arts and cultural space and that is exactly what Leeton artist Jason Richardson has been part of recently.
Mr Richardson has contributed an audio recording and description of Fivebough Wetlands to the Inhalare project and exhibition of sound, text and visual artworks in Coonabarabran. It also features Andrew Hull (Bourke), Danja Derkenne (Little Forest), Dr Greg Pritchard (Wagga), Anna Glynn (Jaspers Brush), Kim V Goldsmith (Dubbo), Vicki Luke (Albury), Carol Archer (Bulahdelah), Amanda Donohue (Lake Macquarie), Clementine Belle McIntosh (Gilgandra), Libby Wakefield (Bowral) and Evelyn Alvarez (Coonabarabran).
This collection of artists have been using their art to respond to regional landscapes.
As part of the exhibition, Mr Richardson has recorded a reading of his short piece to make it accessible to a wider audience, which is available at https://youtu.be/YgKglLWIQFc.
"There are also my Fivebough stickers at the exhibition for those who complete a survey, which will assist in evaluating a marketing initiative along the Newell Highway," Mr Richardson said.
"Those stickers are based on the design I developed for a local project a couple of years ago, which can also be seen on the banner in the display at the wetlands."
The exhibition is being promoted widely to travellers on the Newell Highway and day-trippers to Coonabarabran.
Inhalare is open until June 16.
Another good exhibition featuring Leeton residents is the Rescue of Riverina Birds show that Western Riverina Arts developed with South West Arts.
It's currently available for viewing in Jerilderie until June 3 and will be touring the region in coming months.
Fivebough also features in that show through Leeton artist's Linzie Nardi's paintings, while Mr Richardson has represented the sometime resident in the form of the Australiasian Bittern.
"These are great opportunities to promote the region and demonstrate how local art is contributing to raising awareness of the Leeton shire," Mr Richardson said.
