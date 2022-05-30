The Irrigator

Leeton United pick up big 5-0 win over Henwood Park

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 30 2022 - 5:00am
ON SONG: Leeton United's Jake Shelton challenges for the ball during Sunday's big win over Henwood Park. Photo: Talia Pattison

LEETON United put the competition on notice on Sunday afternoon, easily accounting for Henwood Park at Mia Sportsground.

