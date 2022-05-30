LEETON United put the competition on notice on Sunday afternoon, easily accounting for Henwood Park at Mia Sportsground.
The Leeton side was missing several of their usual first grade players, but still managed to go 5-0 up over the visitors.
Advertisement
It was a solid display of football from the home side, who scored early on in the first half before hitting the back of the net off a penalty not long before the main break.
With a 2-0 lead, United could have been forgiven for slightly taking the foot off the pedal in the second half, but instead they piled on the pressure to finish with a 5-0 scoreline at the final siren.
Co-coach Ross Morgan pulled the boots on during Sunday's game, saying he was pleased with the result.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We started really well, created a lot of chances and took them early," he said.
"It was quite a straight forward performance in the end.
"They (Henwood Park) troubled us a few times in the first half, but in the second half we killed them off pretty early and they didn't really trouble us after that.
"The boys are pretty proud to keep that unbeaten record at home going as well."
Bailey Carlos booted three of United's goals, while Henri Gardner and Michael Ciurleo picked up the remaining two.
Carlos was again named in Leeton's best, as well as debutante Isaac Amato, Gardner and Joey Fondacaro.
"Joey was really unlucky not to score a few goals himself," Morgan said.
"We ended up taking a few of the guys off towards the end of the game to avoid picking up any injuries as we start to look towards closing off this round, especially with Hanwood coming up as well."
Leeton United are at home again this weekend against Young, which will be another physical match at Mia Sportsground.
There'll be no rest over the June long weekend either with the rescheduled game against Cootamundra to be played on June 11 on the road.
Morgan said the focus at training this week would be the speed of play.
Advertisement
"We want to keep doing what we are doing and consolidating on that," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.