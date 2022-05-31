THE Leeton Dianas knew they would be in for a tough fixture against the Wagga Waratahs on the weekend, but they will still be hurting following another hard loss.
The Dianas were trounced 55-0 by the Waratahs in what was another loss on the road for the Leeton side, who remain winless for the 2022 season.
Advertisement
Leeton would have liked to hit the scoreboard during the match, but it wasn't to be as the fourth-placed Waratahs hit the board early and kept the run on from there.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In a reprieve for the Dianas, they will now have time to regroup and focus on their game plan at training.
The side isn't scheduled to return to the field until June 18 when they will host the CSU Reddies.
The Reddies are currently sitting on top of the women's ladder, so the Dianas will be using their preparation time wisely to see where they can hopefully exploit areas of the CSU team's game plan.
The Phantom's men's side's will have two bye weekends in a row, also not returning to the field until June 18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.