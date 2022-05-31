Two Leeton drivers to face drink driving charges

TWO Leeton shire drivers will need to front court after allegedly being detected drink driving over the weekend.
About 12.35am on Saturday, police stopped a Volkswagon ute on Kurrajong Avenue in Leeton.
The 18-year-old male driver underwent a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result.
He was placed under arrest and taken to Leeton police station for a breath analysis, which returned a reading of 0.091.
Checks on the driver showed he held a P2 provisional licence restricting him to a zero blood alcohol limit.
The man was issued with a court attendance notice and his licence was suspended.
A 51-year-old woman also had her licence suspended after allegedly drink driving during the early hours of Sunday morning.
About 2am on Sunday police stopped the woman, who was driving a Holden sedan on Kurrajong Avenue.
After returning a positive roadside breath test, she was arrested and taken to Leeton police station where a further breath analysis test returned a positive reading of 0.104.
The woman was issued with a court attendance notice and her licence was suspended.
