A THIRD NSW government minister in just a matter of days has stopped by Leeton, but this time he came bearing cash.
NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, the Arts and Regional Youth Ben Franklin was in Leeton on Tuesday to announce the Leeton Museum and Gallery would be receiving $100,000 to develop and deliver a new permanent exhibition.
Advertisement
This exhibition will be titled By Virtue of Water: A Leeton Wiradjuri Story and it is aimed at reconciling the rich social and economic history of the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area scheme, focusing on the cultural impact it had on the Wiradjuri people.
Speaking at the museum on Tuesday, Mr Franklin said he had always had a passion for the arts and held places like the Leeton Museum and Gallery close to his heart.
"Throughout COVID the arts and cultural industry really suffered, so it's great to be able to deliver funds to projects like this one," he said.
"This will be a wonderful new exhibition.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"For me, the only way we can achieve true reconciliation with our First Nations people is by genuine truth telling and by active collaboration and partnership with our First Nations people.
"I know this project will do that. I know everyone here is passionate about the arts.
"It's incredibly important and I appreciate everyone here today for the work they do in ensuring our communities are rich, vibrant, versatile and alive through arts and culture."
Mr Franklin was given a tour of the museum and gallery and also given a sneak peek as to where the new exhibition will be created.
The funding was made possible through the 2022-23 Local Government Authority's Arts and Cultural Projects Funding.
Mr Franklin said more than $2.3 million would support the NSW arts and cultural sector in delivering exceptional experiences for locals and visitors.
"It's anticipated these programs will be experienced by nearly 750,000 people, and involve over 3305 artists, leading to more upskilling and career development opportunities for emerging and professional artists and arts and cultural workers," he said.
During his time in Leeton, Mr Franklin was also given a quick look at the redevelopment of the Roxy Theatre, as well as meeting with the Leeton and District Local Aboriginal Land Council.
More information about the funding is available through the Create NSW website at www.create.nsw.gov.au.
The Leeton Museum and Gallery is open to all residents and visitors, with exhibitions always changing. There is also a cafe inside.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.