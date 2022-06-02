MAMMA Mia, what a show.
Coincidentally those words of praise were also the name of the production recently put on by Leeton and Narrandera Kurrajong participants.
The stage production of Mamma Mia was met with delight, laughs and feelings of pride when it was held in Narrandera recently, according to the organisers.
Kurrajong participants also played host on the day, welcoming in the crowd and ushering them to the Mamma Mia photo booth for a snap or two.
Twenty-five clients and five Kurrajong staff performed on stage with 10 stage crew members for props, costumes, lighting, and sound.
In total 40 Kurrajong representatives were involved in the production of Mamma Mia.
When asked about the performance, Kurrajong outreach services manager Deanne Bolesta was thrilled the shows had finally been able to go ahead after various postponements due to COVID.
"Performers were amazing on the night and kept the audience engaged the entire show," she said.
This sentiment was echoed by Gralee School principal Carly Rae.
"It was wonderful to celebrate the achievements of our previous students in all their preforming glory," she said.
"It was also great to see our past students are still achieving their goals after school, making friends and being active within our community."
One parent of a performer noted a sense of pride and excitement watching their daughter take to the stage, while a fellow audience member said they were in awe of the actors and those working behind-the-scenes.
"I laughed, I cried, then laughed some more, while the toes were tapping and the hands were clapping," one audience member noted.
"What an awesome show, I loved every bit of the talented cast and crew.
"Can't wait for your next performance."
Those who would like to find out more about the supports Kurrajong offers in the community can do so by visiting www.kurrajong.com.au, calling 1300 764 620, or message the Facebook page at kurrajongwaratah.
