LEETON'S Val Draper has beaten a large number of nominees from across the state to take out a prestigious Department of Regional NSW award.
The emergency management officer learning and development with the Department of Primary Industries was recently awarded the Lilliane Brady Memorial Award.
This accolade is presented to a Department of Regional NSW staff member who demonstrates "fearless leadership" qualities and a passion for people.
Mrs Draper is based at the Yanco Agricultural Institute and is known to be a dedicated member of the statewide emergency management unit.
In recent months she has co-ordinated efforts and responses to flooding in the north of NSW and the Japanese encephalitis outbreak.
Mrs Draper also regularly demonstrates resilience, versatility and top leadership skills.
She has been with the department for several decades and this has included a variety of roles across many different sectors.
Mrs Draper is also university trained, but has completed several courses and training development over the years.
The award was presented to Mrs Draper during a special ceremony in Orange recently.
The large list of nominees was whittled down to three finalists, with Mrs Draper taking the honour.
"I was pretty surprised, I definitely thought one of the other two finalists would have been the winner, but it is such a huge honour," Mrs Draper said. "I was honoured to even be nominated, so to win it was really fantastic.
"I love my job and what I do. I work with some really great people and it's been that way for the many years I've been with the Department of Primary Industries."
Mrs Draper said picking up the award, which as noted, is named after Lilliane Brady, made the accolade even more special.
Ms Brady was from Cobar, a community she passionately served for many years, always lobbying for a fairer go for the town.
She was the Cobar mayor for many years, making her the longest serving female mayor in NSW history.
