DID you know over the last 10 years the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary has raised more than $190,000?
That is a huge effort for a small fundraising committee, who has contributed various items of vital equipment, furniture and more to the Leeton hospital.
Advertisement
The auxiliary is still operational today and, while hampered by COVID restrictions over the last two years, the committee is soldiering on to help not just the hospital, but the patients who come through the doors.
With NSW Volunteer Week recently being held, now is as good a time as ever to remind residents the auxiliary is still going strong, but more helpers are always needed in whatever capacity they are able to give.
"We're still around and we're still fundraising for the hospital," auxiliary secretary Leeanne Driscoll said.
"Last year we were able to purchase what we call a 'Lucas'. 'Lucas' is an automated, electronic defibrillator machine. It can take over the work of a person if they need a break from cardiac compressions or if there is another patient who needs urgent care nearby by.
"It doesn't replace manpower, but it can give manpower a fatigue break."
Over the years the auxiliary has purchased all kinds of equipment and items for the hospital, as well as more recently sensory items for Carramar residents.
"We also try and spend our money locally, particularly when it comes to furniture items, because businesses are all very supportive of us," Ms Driscoll said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Leeton Men's Shed has also come on board recently to make items, including a chicken coop for the Carramar aged care facility.
The auxiliary is currently made up of 12 members.
"We're always looking for more," Ms Driscoll said.
"There's a few people who will come along with us when we're selling raffle tickets, so if that's the time people can give, we're happy for them to do that.
"We're pretty relaxed. If it's cooking a cake for a street stall, it all helps us.
"We've also been recycling the bottles from the hospital here with Return and Earn and Leeton United have donated their bottles and cans for the same purpose too. So that all adds up and goes into our fundraising committee.
"Hospital auxiliaries are certainly very important and continue to be."
Any residents interested in joining the auxiliary or even making a donation, should contact Ms Driscoll or committee chairman Brian King for more information.
Advertisement
The group also meets on the first Thursday of the month at the Leeton Soldiers Club from 5.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.