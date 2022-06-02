LEETON'S Marni Milne has become the first female principal at Yanco Agricultural High School.
The school is this year celebrating its centenary, with the significance of the position not lost on Mrs Milne, who recently started in the role.
"I had to let that process when my director said to me 'do you realise you are the first female principal at Yanco?' ... I thought wow, what an honour and something to be really proud of," she said.
Mrs Milne has only been in the job for three weeks, but already she has hit the ground running.
The school's long-running history, its focus on agriculture and its students who come from all over the country are all something she is aware of.
Mrs Milne comes to Yanco Agricultural High School after five years as principal at Narrandera High School and many years spent at St Francis College in various leadership positions.
"This is a really good opportunity to do something different and make some improves at Yanco, just like we did at Narrandera during my time," she said.
"The agriculture, boarding and farm side to Yanco Ag is something that makes the school so great. You're not just dealing with teaching and learning, but a wide range of other areas and wellbeing of students.
"I'm finding it all very interesting. Everyone has been really lovely out here. I'm just trying to get out and about to get to know the students and staff. I'm also trying to contact all of our parents, so that will likely take me another few weeks.
"But that is really important to me. We want to have those relationships with families because they are entrusting us with the care of their children 24/7, which is a big responsibility."
Yanco Agricultural High School students live on campus for the majority of each term, occasionally going home when it is a designated leave weekend.
Mrs Milne will also soon be living on the school grounds once renovation work is completed at the "principal's house" at the campus.
She would like to see the school become even more involved in the community while focusing on education, the things that make Yanco Ag unique and continuing on with the traditions the school is widely known for.
"What I'm looking forward to most as principal is the new challenges around the agricultural component for me and the residential side," Mrs Milne said.
"While teaching and learning is a definite strength of mine, I am really looking forward to getting to know the students and families in that 24/7 setting.
"It's amazing to be here and be part of the rich history Yanco Ag has."
Mrs Milne was also looking forward to working with the Old Yanconians Union as part of her role.
