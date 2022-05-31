The Irrigator
Police arrest and charge two adults, one teenager in Leeton

By Talia Pattison
Updated May 31 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 10:45pm
Gun found in arrest of boy, two adults in Leeton

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been found by police hiding underneath a mattress with a shortened shortgun nearby in Leeton.

