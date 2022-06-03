Students from across the Riverina gathered at the Griffith Regional Theatre to show off weeks and months of work for the Riverina Dance Festival.
The festival brings together public schools from across the Riverina for a one-day showcase of original choreography and highlight the joy and storytelling potential of dance. The show's location rotates between being Albury, Wagga and Griffith - landing in Griffith this year.
The show was hosted by Jhie Deaton and Meghan Davidson-Curtain, school captains of Leeton High School. Wagga Wagga High School's Senior Dance Ensemble kicked things off with a piece exploring the majestic flamingoes before the rest of the show stunned audiences.
Barham High School certainly gave audiences something to reflect on with 'Through the Mirror' and Parkview Public School performed a bright jazz number.
Suzanne Ryan, a teacher from Leeton Public School, said she was glad to have the festival here so she could bring students along for a field trip.
"We're all very excited, it's great to have it here," she said.
"We've got people from year one's to year six's here for it."
Makayla Perram and Pippa Lashbrook came down to Griffith with the school to enjoy the festival and support their classmates and friends. Miss Perram said she was motivated to join the festival in future years and was a keen dancer herself.
Miss Lashbrook was especially excited to see some of the high school performances, as she scopes out her future options.
Some of the students in the show faced nerves, but were quietly confident.
Kelly Russell, from James Fallon High School, said she had some nerves before her school's performance.
"It's our first time performing outside Albury, so I'm a bit nervous," she said.
She said it was great to see all the schools getting together though, and encouraged younger students to get involved for next year's or future festivals.
