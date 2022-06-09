Members of the MIA's Samoan communities will hold a day of culture, tradition and games on Saturday in Leeton to celebrate Samoan Independence Day.
The event is the first of its kind to be held in Leeton. It will open with a flag raising ceremony at 8am and will be followed by games and activities.
The day will conclude at Leeton Indoor Stadium from 6pm with a traditional Samoan cultural show.
The event was organised by members of Leeton's Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (EFKS), which is led by Rev Pepa Taavao.
Pastoral care account manager Afamasaga Leleisiuao said Independence Day celebrations were very important to Samoan communities locally and globally.
"There is a minority of pacific islanders in Leeton, but there's also quite a lot of us, so we wanted to celebrate the day," Ms Leleisiuao said.
She said the celebrations were a combined effort with members of other churches, and that Samoan communities from as far away as Wagga Wagga were getting involved.
"We welcome our Samoan brothers and sisters from other denominations of the church," she said.
"The Samoan community have all come together to learn dances and sing songs and do what we do best, which is celebrate."
Ms Leleisiuao added that all Leeton residents were welcome to attend.
"We want to show social inclusion and we want to be known as locals to the Leeton community," she said.
"A lot of our people work for the general meat works, the rice factory and the farms, but we're not just those people, we're proud Samoan people."
Ms Leleisiuao said the church had plans to make this an annual event and instill in the Samoan youth the spirit of their culture.
"I want to see the growth of our young people," she said.
"I want to see them still learning to live the westernised way, but keeping the values of the pacific islands close to heart."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
