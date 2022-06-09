The Irrigator

Members of the MIA's Samoan communities will hold a celebratory event for Samoan Independence Day in Leeton for the first time

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 9 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INDEPENDENCE: EFKS Church members and other nearby Samoan communities will celebrate Samoan Independence Day in Leeton. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Members of the MIA's Samoan communities will hold a day of culture, tradition and games on Saturday in Leeton to celebrate Samoan Independence Day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.