Yanco Agricultural School will hold its open day following two years of COVID cancellations

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:00am
OPENING UP: YAHS principal Marni Milne said she was excited to showcase the school after recent cancellations. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

It might have taken two years for one of Australia's largest agricultural high schools to open its doors to the public, but Yanco Agricultural High School (YAHS) has finally announced it will hold an open day in 2022.

