It might have taken two years for one of Australia's largest agricultural high schools to open its doors to the public, but Yanco Agricultural High School (YAHS) has finally announced it will hold an open day in 2022.
The open day will be held Friday June 24 from 9am, and will feature families and prospective students visiting the school grounds for guided tours and an information session.
Visitors will also have access to teaching and learning spaces, farming and equine areas, and a makeshift boarding room, as well as upgrade plans for the female dorms.
Principal Marni Milne said the school still had to abide by some lingering COVID restrictions, particularly those relating to residential spaces such as the YAHS boarding rooms.
Despite this, Mrs Milne said she was excited to show visitors all the opportunities the school has to offer.
"It's such a unique setting. We're showing them all the agricultural experiences students can engage with if they enrol at Yanco," she said.
"It's important to show families the farming and agricultural components and what fantastic opportunities there are."
YAHS is also planning for a family day in September for students and their families who were previously unable to meet in-person due to lockdown and restrictions.
Mrs Milne said this would be a good opportunity for families to refamiliarise themselves with the school.
Despite lingering COVID restrictions also forcing YAHS to move its centenary celebrations to 2023, Mrs Milne said she was excited to showcase the school to the rest of the community.
"It's easy to forget how important this school is as a 280 hectare facility in such a small location," she said.
"The school is such an important aspect of the community."
Open day visitors have been asked to RSVP to the school by Friday June 17.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
