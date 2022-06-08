Leeton residents will have a say on how their health care services should look now and in the future with Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) announcing Clinical Service Planning (CSP) for the area.
CSP is an initiative which aims to outline health services needed by communities in the coming years, as well as how these services can be best provided.
Leeton residents will be able to give their two cents on healthcare services through an online or in-person survey as well as a community town hall session.
Despite external consultants being hired to help develop the CSP, MLHD also said an advisory group had been convened to provide a local voice throughout the consultation process.
The group will include Leeton Council members, Local Health Advisory Committee members, service providers and community representatives.
MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford said it was important Leeton residents were actively involved in the process.
She also said Leeton stakeholders including consumers, community representatives and health organisations would have engagement opportunities during June and July.
"We are committed to working with the community throughout the planning process," Ms Ludford said.
"MLHD recognises and advocates for the input of local stakeholders, understanding the community's investment in local health care."
Following community consultation and information sessions, MLHD said the CSP would be drafted and put on public display for one month to allow Leeton residents to provide feedback.
This feedback will then be assessed and incorporated into the report and will be followed by MLHD endorsement.
The MLHD announced on Friday its plans to upgrade the Leeton District Hospital emergency department.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
