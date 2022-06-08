The Irrigator

MLHD has announced Clinical Service Planning will soon commence to give Leeton residents a say in how their health services should be improved

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 8 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CARING FOR THE COMMUNITY: MLHD is encouraging Leeton residents to provide opinions and feedback on the community's future healthcare needs.

Leeton residents will have a say on how their health care services should look now and in the future with Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) announcing Clinical Service Planning (CSP) for the area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.