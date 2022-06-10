The Irrigator

Leeton St Vincent de Paul's and Friends of Luro are once again joining forces in 2022 for a special charity golf day

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
June 10 2022
TEEING OFF FOR GOOD: St Vinnies' Brian Troy, Kim Webb of sponsor Weston and Weston, Friends of Luro's Greg Brown, major sponsor Tin Nguyen and Friends of Luro's George Weston. PHOTO: Contributed

The longstanding St Vinnies and Friends of Luro charity golf day will once again take place at Leeton Golf Club on Sunday June 26.

