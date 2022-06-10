The longstanding St Vinnies and Friends of Luro charity golf day will once again take place at Leeton Golf Club on Sunday June 26.
The event, which has been an annual fixture since 2007, will feature an Ambrose-style golf competition in which teams of three will play against one another over 12 holes.
That means if you haven't touched a golf club in years, or at all, then all you need is at least one decent player on your team and you'll still be making a contest.
The competition will start at 11am. However, golfers are encouraged to be at the course at least 30 to 45 minutes beforehand to register.
Participants can also rest easy knowing St Vinnie's and Friends of Luro volunteers will be offering warm, hearty soup at registration and a barbeque lunch at the tenth tee.
After 3pm, golfers and attendees will convene at the Leeton Soldiers Club for a presentation event which will feature $800 worth of prizes for best team scores, the longest drive and whoever is closest to the pin.
Event proceeds will go towards Leeton St Vinnies which will help disadvantaged members of the community, and Friends of Luro which provides aid, funds and projects for the Luro sub-district of East Timor.
Friends of Luro member Eric Hudson said he was excited to see the golf day return.
"It's a good money raiser for us and it's a good way to promote our charities," Mr Hudson said.
He also said the event was open to everyone regardless of golfing ability.
"You probably only need one reasonable golfer in the group, but that doesn't matter, you can still have fun with three hackers," Mr Hudson said.
"Anyone can get involved."
Registrations can be made on the day or beforehand through Jason's Golf Shop.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton.
