The Irrigator

Leeton United take big win over Cootamundra Strikers in Pascoe Cup

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 12 2022 - 7:24am, first published 6:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton United's catch-up game has gone exactly as they would have wanted as they came away with a 10-1 win over Cootamundra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.